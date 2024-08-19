Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.77

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.77 and last traded at $53.77, with a volume of 94177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.45.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $647.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.47.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

