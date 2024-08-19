Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.92

Shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.92 and last traded at $27.92, with a volume of 6235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $751.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 985.7% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 271,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after buying an additional 246,648 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 905,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at $97,000.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

