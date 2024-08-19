Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 503,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $14,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

FLJP stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.73. The company had a trading volume of 208,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,179. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.59.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

