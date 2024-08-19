Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FNV. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.63.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FNV stock opened at $121.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.74. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $146.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.93.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.44 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.