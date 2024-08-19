Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Short Interest Up 15.8% in July

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 650,400 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 561,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Forrester Research news, insider Ryan Darrah sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $71,122.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,626.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth $2,327,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Forrester Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 123.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Forrester Research stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $18.77. 129,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,317. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.64 million, a P/E ratio of 625.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

