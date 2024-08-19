Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,276 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,852,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,183,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,979,000 after buying an additional 344,815 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1,253.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,839,000 after acquiring an additional 335,822 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 435,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,785,000 after acquiring an additional 240,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 377.8% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,008,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period.

Shares of FMX stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $113.00. 555,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,383. The company has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $99.24 and a 12-month high of $143.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.49.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 3.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $1.0206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is presently 14.36%.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

