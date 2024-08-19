First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Stock Position Raised by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after acquiring an additional 74,921 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 450,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after buying an additional 18,256 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 48,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.07. 260,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,712. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $46.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.08.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

