First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Hits New 52-Week High at $169.67

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $169.67 and last traded at $169.67, with a volume of 3416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.62.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.96 and its 200 day moving average is $153.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Biotechnology index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US biotechnology stocks. FBT was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

