First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,732,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,107,000 after purchasing an additional 172,069 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,753,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,416,000 after buying an additional 196,272 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 861,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,559,000 after buying an additional 158,263 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 823,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,445,000 after acquiring an additional 87,450 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 564,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after acquiring an additional 217,159 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.83. 289,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,159. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.74. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $59.33.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.