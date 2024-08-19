First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Receives C$40.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FN. Scotiabank increased their target price on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 41,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$35.86 per share, with a total value of C$1,475,459.70. 71.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FN stock opened at C$37.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,280.61, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 8.92. First National Financial has a 52-week low of C$32.86 and a 52-week high of C$41.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$36.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.47%.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

