First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ FCCO traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $20.99. 5,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57. First Community has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.43.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 million. First Community had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 11.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community during the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Community by 0.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 291,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Community by 22.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

