Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 48,520 Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Financial Partners Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,520 shares during the period. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF makes up about 0.8% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 338,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 219,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 65,725 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 106.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 264,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 135,961 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 393,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 48,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 70,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter.

FTRI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.30. 30,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,252. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $14.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.1896 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

