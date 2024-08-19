Financial Partners Group Inc Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 887,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,355,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IFRA stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $44.39. 116,854 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.55.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

