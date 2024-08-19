Financial Partners Group Inc Has $747,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Financial Partners Group Inc trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,152,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,204,000 after acquiring an additional 40,957 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 22,130 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $92.66. 1,240,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,231,147. The company has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.55. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $97.22.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

