Financial Partners Group Inc Has $2.29 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Financial Partners Group Inc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $112.26. 686,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,898. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $115.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.13 and a 200-day moving average of $110.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

