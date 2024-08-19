Financial Partners Group Inc Buys 844 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 528.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 37,156 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,538,000 after purchasing an additional 184,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ITA stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,075 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

