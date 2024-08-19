Financial Partners Group Inc Acquires 2,188 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Financial Partners Group Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $22,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QQQM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.50. 1,367,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,707. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.00. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $207.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.3199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

