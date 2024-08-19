Financial Comparison: Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMRA) versus Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) and Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Bolt Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comera Life Sciences has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Bolt Biotherapeutics and Comera Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bolt Biotherapeutics -556.59% -51.74% -37.70% Comera Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bolt Biotherapeutics $11.32 million 2.34 -$69.20 million ($1.66) -0.42 Comera Life Sciences $630,000.00 1.08 -$18.00 million ($0.49) -0.05

This table compares Bolt Biotherapeutics and Comera Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Comera Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bolt Biotherapeutics. Bolt Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comera Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bolt Biotherapeutics and Comera Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bolt Biotherapeutics 0 5 0 0 2.00 Comera Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bolt Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 404.40%. Given Bolt Biotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bolt Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Comera Life Sciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Comera Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer. It is also developing BDC-3042, an agonist antibody targeting Dectin-2 for range of tumors, such as head and neck, non-small cell lung, ovarian, triple-negative breast, and other cancer. The company has collaboration agreements with Toray Industries, Genmab A/S, Innovent Biologics, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; and license agreement with Stanford University. The company was formerly known as Bolt Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. in July 2015. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Comera Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc., a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous biologics to subcutaneous versions. The company's lead pipeline candidate is CLS-001, a subcutaneous formulation of vedolizumab for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.