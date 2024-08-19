Financial Analysis: Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Core Scientific and Jiayin Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Scientific $575.23 million 3.12 N/A N/A N/A Jiayin Group $5.82 billion 0.06 $182.75 million $3.35 1.82

Jiayin Group has higher revenue and earnings than Core Scientific.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Scientific N/A N/A N/A Jiayin Group 22.18% 58.72% 25.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Core Scientific and Jiayin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Core Scientific and Jiayin Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Scientific 0 0 7 0 3.00 Jiayin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Core Scientific currently has a consensus price target of $14.71, suggesting a potential upside of 45.83%. Given Core Scientific’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than Jiayin Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.1% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.2% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jiayin Group beats Core Scientific on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment. In addition, the company provides electrical power, repair, and other infrastructure services to operate, maintain, and earn digital assets; and sells mining equipment to customers. Core Scientific, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Jiayin Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of New Dream Capital Holdings Limited.

