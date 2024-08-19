Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,500 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 153,700 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Up 1.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter worth $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 194.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 304.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 160.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGM traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.16. 19,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1 year low of $140.44 and a 1 year high of $217.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.52.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.46). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $406.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

