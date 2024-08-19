Family Investment Center Inc. Invests $205,000 in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Family Investment Center Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $144.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,328. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.98. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $154.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 123.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.