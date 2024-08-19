Family Investment Center Inc. Has $398,000 Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Family Investment Center Inc. trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 790 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $1,392,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 46.7% during the second quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 7.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,588,132 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,304,988,000 after purchasing an additional 172,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the second quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 1,019 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $9.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $527.42. The company had a trading volume of 14,715,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,365,660. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $500.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.50. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.38 and a 12 month high of $542.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 11.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on META. BNP Paribas began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.41.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.92, for a total transaction of $1,007,350.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,759,417.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.92, for a total transaction of $1,007,350.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,759,417.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares in the company, valued at $300,466,976.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,174 shares of company stock valued at $175,146,777 in the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

