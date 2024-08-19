Family Investment Center Inc. Has $25.28 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Family Investment Center Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Family Investment Center Inc. owned about 1.79% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $25,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPMO. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $151,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPMO stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.39. The company had a trading volume of 410,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,365. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $55.32 and a 1-year high of $91.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.71 and a 200 day moving average of $81.26.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.