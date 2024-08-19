Family Investment Center Inc. Has $10.80 Million Stock Position in iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CCRV)

Family Investment Center Inc. increased its stake in iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CCRV – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,432 shares during the quarter. iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF makes up 3.2% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Family Investment Center Inc. owned about 22.64% of iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF worth $10,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CCRV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.82. 10,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,691. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.18. iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89.

The iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (CCRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Commodity Enhanced Carry index. The fund tracks an index composed of future contracts on commodities selected from a broad commodity universe based on positive roll yield. CCRV was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

