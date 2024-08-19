EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

EZFill Price Performance

EZFL traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,277. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.43. EZFill has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90.

Insider Transactions at EZFill

In related news, major shareholder Michael D. Farkas sold 42,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $248,925.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 493,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,920.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About EZFill

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EZFill stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of EZFill Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:EZFL Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 21,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.45% of EZFill as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. It offers on-demand fueling services to consumer, fleet, marine, and other specialty markets. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

