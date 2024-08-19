ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Insider Sells $72,036.25 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) insider Vivek Jetley sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $72,036.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 326,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,677,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vivek Jetley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Vivek Jetley sold 6,000 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $196,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $121,120.00.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $35.44. 653,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,812. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.45. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $35.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.61 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 10.45%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 5.2% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.2% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

