Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1,548.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXEL stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.51. 1,258,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,665. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Stephens began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $219,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,145.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 8,250 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $219,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,145.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 20,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $565,093.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,895.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 302,831 shares of company stock worth $7,892,082. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

