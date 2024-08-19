Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) & MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Financial Comparison

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

MultiPlan has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.2% of MultiPlan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of MultiPlan shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MultiPlan -122.73% -7.54% -1.71% Exela Technologies -5.23% N/A -8.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MultiPlan and Exela Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares MultiPlan and Exela Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MultiPlan $954.92 million 0.16 -$91.70 million ($0.98) -0.24 Exela Technologies $1.06 billion 0.01 -$125.16 million ($9.18) -0.23

MultiPlan has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exela Technologies. MultiPlan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exela Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for MultiPlan and Exela Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MultiPlan 0 1 0 0 2.00 Exela Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

MultiPlan currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 319.82%. Given MultiPlan’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MultiPlan is more favorable than Exela Technologies.

Summary

MultiPlan beats Exela Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services. It provides payment and revenue integrity services, such as identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim, as well as services to identify and help restore and preserve underpaid premium dollars. In addition, the company offers data and decision science services including a suite of solutions that apply modern methods of data science to produce descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics that drive optimized benefit plan design, support decision-making, improve clinical outcomes, and reduce the total cost of care; and business-to-business healthcare payments and other services. It serves national and regional insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, TPAs, self-insured health plans, property and casualty insurers, bill review companies, and other companies involved in the claim adjudication process. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

