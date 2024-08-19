Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of EVOK opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $49.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.38. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $18.60.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.21). Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 4,908.09% and a negative net margin of 116.75%. The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

