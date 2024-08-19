EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Short Interest Update

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

EVgo Price Performance

NASDAQ EVGOW traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.27. 10,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,595. EVgo has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

