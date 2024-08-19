European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target Cut to $5.00

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered European Wax Center from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on European Wax Center from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.93.
European Wax Center Price Performance
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in European Wax Center by 13.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,745,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,617,000 after acquiring an additional 435,270 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the second quarter worth $3,274,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,380,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 164,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in European Wax Center by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,482,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
