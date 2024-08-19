Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00.

EL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Estée Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Estée Lauder Companies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.23.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of EL opened at $94.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $86.05 and a one year high of $165.76.

In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,555 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,151,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,169,000 after acquiring an additional 496,308 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $518,975,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 44.4% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,466,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,163,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,612,000 after acquiring an additional 140,416 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

