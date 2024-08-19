EscoinToken One Day Volume Reaches $1.49 Million (ELG)

EscoinToken (ELG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. EscoinToken has a total market capitalization of $86.17 million and $1.49 million worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EscoinToken has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One EscoinToken token can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About EscoinToken

EscoinToken’s genesis date was April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 185,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,042,469 tokens. The official message board for EscoinToken is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5277290.0. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico. EscoinToken’s official website is www.escoin.ee.

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.

The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

EscoinToken Token Trading

