EQB (TSE:EQB) PT Lowered to C$109.00 at Scotiabank

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$113.00 to C$109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EQB. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of EQB from C$98.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on EQB from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of EQB from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$104.00.

Get EQB alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQB

EQB Trading Down 0.2 %

EQB stock traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$96.71. 16,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,407. EQB has a one year low of C$66.41 and a one year high of C$98.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$93.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$89.15. The company has a market cap of C$3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.71 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$316.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.40 million. EQB had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EQB will post 11.7194067 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EQB

(Get Free Report)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.