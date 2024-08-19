EQB (TSE:EQB) PT Lowered to C$109.00 at Scotiabank

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$113.00 to C$109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on EQB. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of EQB from C$98.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on EQB from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of EQB from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$104.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQB
EQB Trading Down 0.2 %
EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.71 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$316.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.40 million. EQB had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EQB will post 11.7194067 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About EQB
EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EQB
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.