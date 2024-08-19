EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 53.7% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPR traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.13. 161,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,515. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.73. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.47%.

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $25,941.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

