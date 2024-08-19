ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ePlus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of PLUS opened at $91.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.94. ePlus has a 52-week low of $53.53 and a 52-week high of $93.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.82 and its 200-day moving average is $78.57.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $554.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.05 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that ePlus will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ePlus by 1,247.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus by 1,236.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

