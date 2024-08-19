EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Short Interest Down 14.3% in July

EOM Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
EOM Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 29.1 %
IMUC stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20. EOM Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.40.
EOM Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
