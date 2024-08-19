EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $154.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.10.

EOG Resources stock opened at $128.06 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $108.94 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,275,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,938,635,000 after acquiring an additional 146,674 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,693,261,000 after purchasing an additional 373,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in EOG Resources by 5.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,782,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,423,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,538 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,311,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,549,098,000 after purchasing an additional 260,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,478,401,000 after buying an additional 766,056 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

