Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH) Short Interest Up 16.2% in July

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Envoy Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Envoy Medical stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.61. 20,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,614. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32. Envoy Medical has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $11.72.

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Envoy Medical will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Envoy Medical during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Envoy Medical during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Envoy Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on Envoy Medical in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Envoy Medical Company Profile

Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.

