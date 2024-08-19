Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH) Short Interest Up 16.2% in July

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Envoy Medical Stock Performance
Shares of Envoy Medical stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.61. 20,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,614. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32. Envoy Medical has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $11.72.
Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Envoy Medical will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on Envoy Medical in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.
Envoy Medical Company Profile
Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.
