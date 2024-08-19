Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENV. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $63.15 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Envestnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Envestnet from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $62.65 on Friday. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.01 and a 200 day moving average of $59.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.90 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.75%. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Envestnet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Envestnet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in Envestnet by 12.9% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 4,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Envestnet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

