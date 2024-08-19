Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives $118.19 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.73.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,307,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,307,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Entergy by 2,172.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Entergy by 93.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ETR opened at $117.60 on Monday. Entergy has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $123.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

