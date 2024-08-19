Energi (NRG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $779,966.86

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Energi has a market cap of $5.76 million and $779,966.86 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.0723 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00035604 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012122 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007798 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 79,754,839 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

