Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.0716 on Major Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.0716 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $477,100.92 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 79,748,640 coins and its circulating supply is 79,748,828 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

