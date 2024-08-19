EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $11,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EME

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EME traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $366.28. 160,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,141. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.04. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.50 and a 1-year high of $401.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.06.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.