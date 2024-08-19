Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Cut to $276.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $288.00 to $276.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ecolab to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $250.00.

Get Ecolab alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $240.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.50. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 96,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,142,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.