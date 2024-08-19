ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) Short Interest Update

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ECB Bancorp Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ECBK traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.10. 12,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ECB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $120.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ECB Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ECB Bancorp stock. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000. ECB Bancorp accounts for about 0.6% of Sachetta LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sachetta LLC owned about 1.14% of ECB Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ECB Bancorp

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

