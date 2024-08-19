Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.60.

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $45.39 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $46.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $2,419,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,834.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $48,065.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $2,419,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,834.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,676 shares of company stock worth $5,270,510 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 904.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 39.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

