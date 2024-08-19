Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $112.75 and last traded at $112.69. Approximately 258,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,940,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.15.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HTLF Bank bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 317,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,806,000 after buying an additional 133,527 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

