DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on DRDGOLD from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

DRDGOLD Stock Up 3.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD

Shares of DRD stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.06. DRDGOLD has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,563,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,818,000 after purchasing an additional 430,603 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in DRDGOLD by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 679,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after buying an additional 182,900 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $792,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DRDGOLD by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 57,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

