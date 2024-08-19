Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Short Interest Down 15.4% in July

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,426,000 after purchasing an additional 492,577 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 153.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,622,000 after buying an additional 1,595,611 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dover by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,702,000 after acquiring an additional 60,912 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Dover by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,433,000 after acquiring an additional 414,481 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,150,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,891,000 after acquiring an additional 157,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.83. 985,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,871. Dover has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $192.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

